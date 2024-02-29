Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently suspended for one match by the Saudi Pro League for making lewd gestures during a match for Al Nassr. Following an altercation during a recent Saudi Arabian league game, Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 30,000 riyals and given a one-match suspension. Shortly after the game on Sunday ended, the well-known football player—who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League—is said to have made an insulting gesture that was caught on camera and shared on social media. Social media users shared videos of Ronaldo showing him making hand gestures in front of his pelvis and cupping his ear. It seems that the targets of these acts were followers of the opposing Al Shabab side. Ronaldo will sorely miss one next game as part of his disciplinary action.

CR7's first update after ban

Ronaldo has now given his first update after the ban and it on expected lines as CR7 continued to practice despite the ban.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm in Saudi Pro League

Today's Saudi Pro League matchup at 10:30 pm sees Al-Nassr facing off against Al-Hazm. The two teams have displayed contrasting forms, with Al-Nassr boasting 17 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm has secured 2 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. With Al-Nassr's strong goal-scoring record, particularly in their last five wins, and the match taking place at Al-Awwal Stadium, the encounter promises an exciting display of football prowess. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of this match in a crucial stage, when their arch-rivals Al-Hilal edged them with 7 points for the spot at the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for Al-Nassr’s next match against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League

Amid the chaos, shouts of "Messi" could be heard in the background—a blatant jab at Ronaldo's longtime adversary in football, who captains Argentina. The disciplinary committee has determined that the Portuguese legend will have to pay the Saudi Football Federation a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) and Al-Shabab an extra 20,000 riyals to cover the costs of registering the complaint.

The committee's decision is final and cannot be challenged. Ronaldo is not new to courting controversy; this event is not the first. In April of last year, after Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal in a league game, the 39-year-old player was seen ostentatiously pointing to his crotch as he made his way to the dugout following the game.