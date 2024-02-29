Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

'Can't STOP': Cristiano Ronaldo's 1st reaction to ban by Saudi League over gestures on Messi chants

Following an altercation during a recent Saudi Arabian league game, Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 30,000 riyals and given a one-match suspension.

Republic Sports Desk
Ronaldo faces disciplinary committee in Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo faces disciplinary committee in Saudi Pro League | Image:AP/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently suspended for one match by the Saudi Pro League for making lewd gestures during a match for Al Nassr. Following an altercation during a recent Saudi Arabian league game, Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 30,000 riyals and given a one-match suspension. Shortly after the game on Sunday ended, the well-known football player—who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League—is said to have made an insulting gesture that was caught on camera and shared on social media. Social media users shared videos of Ronaldo showing him making hand gestures in front of his pelvis and cupping his ear. It seems that the targets of these acts were followers of the opposing Al Shabab side. Ronaldo will sorely miss one next game as part of his disciplinary action.

CR7's first update after ban

Ronaldo has now given his first update after the ban and it on expected lines as CR7 continued to practice despite the ban. 

ALSO READ | '...in Europe': Cristiano Ronaldo's main ARGUMENT for making inappropriate gesture in Saudi Arabia

Social media users shared videos of Ronaldo showing him making hand gestures in front of his pelvis and cupping his ear. It seems that the targets of these acts were followers of the opposing Al Shabab side. Ronaldo will sorely miss one next game as part of his disciplinary action.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm in Saudi Pro League 

Today's Saudi Pro League matchup at 10:30 pm sees Al-Nassr facing off against Al-Hazm. The two teams have displayed contrasting forms, with Al-Nassr boasting 17 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm has secured 2 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. With Al-Nassr's strong goal-scoring record, particularly in their last five wins, and the match taking place at Al-Awwal Stadium, the encounter promises an exciting display of football prowess. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of this match in a crucial stage, when their arch-rivals Al-Hilal edged them with 7 points for the spot at the top of the table. 

Also Read: Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for Al-Nassr’s next match against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League 

Amid the chaos, shouts of "Messi" could be heard in the background—a blatant jab at Ronaldo's longtime adversary in football, who captains Argentina. The disciplinary committee has determined that the Portuguese legend will have to pay the Saudi Football Federation a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) and Al-Shabab an extra 20,000 riyals to cover the costs of registering the complaint.

Advertisement

The committee's decision is final and cannot be challenged. Ronaldo is not new to courting controversy; this event is not the first. In April of last year, after Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal in a league game, the 39-year-old player was seen ostentatiously pointing to his crotch as he made his way to the dugout following the game.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World7 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World8 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo