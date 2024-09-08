Published 15:24 IST, September 8th 2024
Canada beats United States in U.S. for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1
Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for its first win over the Americans on U.S. soil since 1957.
Canada players celebrate against USA | Image: AP
