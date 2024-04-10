Carlo Ancelotti gestures next to Jude Bellingham during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Image: AP

Carlo Ancelotti made his 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League as Real Madrid hosted Manchester City in the first leg of the competition's quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Italian is the coach with the most appearances in the European tournament. He also is the coach with the most titles (four) and victories (114).

It was the 59th game as Madrid coach for Ancelotti, who is in his 21st Champions League season.

Two of his titles came with the Spanish club — in 2014 and 2022. The other two were won with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

Man City coach Pep Guardiola entered the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with the second most Champions League victories as a coach, with 109 wins in 167 appearances.