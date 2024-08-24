Published 14:57 IST, August 24th 2024

Celta Vigo beats Valencia 3-1 for second straight win to start La Liga season

Celta Vigo marked the 101st anniversary of the club's founding with a 3-1 win over Valencia on Friday for a second straight league win to start the season.It marked the first time since 2015 the Galician club has won its first two matches of the season and handed Valencia a second straight loss.