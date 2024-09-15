Published 14:41 IST, September 15th 2024
Champions League starts bigger new era with Mbappé at Madrid and rematches of past finals
The new Champions League format kicks off Tuesday after more than six years of planning, one failed proposal and one Super League launch fiasco.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:41 IST, September 15th 2024