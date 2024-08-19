sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections | MUDA Scam |

Published 10:46 IST, August 19th 2024

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca defends decision to make Enzo Fernandez captain after racist chant

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca defended his decision to give midfielder Enzo Fernandez the captain's armband for the team's opening Premier League game of the season despite the Argentina international being filmed singing a racist chant this offseason.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Enzo Maresca
Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:46 IST, August 19th 2024