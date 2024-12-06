Chelsea Striker Sam Kerr's Return From ACL Injury Not Before February

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia | Image: AP

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will remain sidelined until at least February as she tries to return from a torn ACL, manager Sonia Bompastor said Friday.

The Australia international sustained the injury last January during Chelsea's warm-weather training camp in Morocco. She underwent surgery shortly afterward.

“We are looking to maybe have her back with us (in) February (or) March, not before that,” Bompastor said at a news conference.

“She's still on her individual process rehab. It will take at least two or three more months for her to be fit enough to be with the squad.”

The 31-year-old Kerr has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, which has made a perfect start to its season in both the Women's Super League and Women's Champions League. In Bompastor's first season in charge, the team has won all 12 of its games.