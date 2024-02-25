Advertisement

In a highly anticipated EFL Cup final clash at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea and Liverpool are set to showcase their prowess tonight at 8:30 pm. Both teams, armed with exceptional talent and formidable strategies, are primed for a thrilling showdown in their quest for the coveted title. Expect an electrifying display of skill, tactics, and determination as these football powerhouses vie for glory in what promises to be a captivating and fiercely contested final.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024. As per the Indian Standard Time, the match will be held on 8:30 PM.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Final in India?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea will not ‌be telecast in India.

Also Read: Arsenal rediscovers scoring touch to rout Newcastle

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea on the Fancode App.

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final in the UK?

The live streaming of the match will be on Sky Sports in UK.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hugo Lloris makes 7 saves and wins MLS debut

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final in the USA?

You can watch Liverpool and Chelsea live on ESPN+ in the USA.

What are the predictable line-ups for both teams?

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Advertisement