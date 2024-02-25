Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to watch EFL Cup Final in India, US & UK?

Ahead of the start of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL cup final, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Liverpool | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a highly anticipated EFL Cup final clash at Wembley Stadium, Chelsea and Liverpool are set to showcase their prowess tonight at 8:30 pm. Both teams, armed with exceptional talent and formidable strategies, are primed for a thrilling showdown in their quest for the coveted title. Expect an electrifying display of skill, tactics, and determination as these football powerhouses vie for glory in what promises to be a captivating and fiercely contested final.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool  EFL Cup Final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024. As per the Indian Standard Time, the match will be held on 8:30 PM.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool  EFL Cup Final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Final in India?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea will not ‌be telecast in India.

Also Read: Arsenal rediscovers scoring touch to rout Newcastle

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea on the Fancode App.

Advertisement

How to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final in the UK?

The live streaming of the match will be on Sky Sports in UK.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hugo Lloris makes 7 saves and wins MLS debut

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool EFL Cup Final in the USA?

You can watch Liverpool and Chelsea live on ESPN+ in the USA.

What are the predictable line-ups for both teams?

Chelsea possible starting lineup:
Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi Explores Submerged City of Dwarka

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. DLF plans to launch properties worth Rs 80,000 crore in next 4 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Exam

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says His Films Don't Just Have A Social Message

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo