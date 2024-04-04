Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United, at Goodison Park Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

Chelsea will take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 4, 2024. Both teams are in a precarious situation in the Premier League 2024. However, Chelsea is at the more adverse point. Both teams could not settle for anything other than a victory. Hence, an intriguing encounter is in the awaits.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | It's a game between attack-minded teams, asserts Chennaiyin FC coach

When and where will Chelsea vs Manchester United take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be on Thursday; April 4, 12:45 AM (April 5) (IST) at Stamford bridge.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Chelsea vs Manchester United in India?

You can livestream this match on Sony Liv.

Also Read | AIFF holds virtual meeting with Igor Stimac, focus on next two matches

Advertisement

How to watch the live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the USA?

You can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live on ESPN+.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Manchester United Potential Line-ups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz