×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE streaming: How to watch Premier League in India, UK and USA?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs Chelsea premier league game, let's take a look at how to watch the match live. Know the details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manchester United
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United, at Goodison Park Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chelsea will take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 4, 2024. Both teams are in a precarious situation in the Premier League 2024. However, Chelsea is at the more adverse point. Both teams could not settle for anything other than a victory. Hence, an intriguing encounter is in the awaits.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | It's a game between attack-minded teams, asserts Chennaiyin FC coach

When and where will Chelsea vs Manchester United take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be on Thursday; April 4, 12:45 AM (April 5) (IST) at Stamford bridge.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester United in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Chelsea vs Manchester United in India?

You can livestream this match on Sony Liv.

Also Read | AIFF holds virtual meeting with Igor Stimac, focus on next two matches

Advertisement

How to watch the live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the UK?

 Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the USA?

You can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live on ESPN+.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Manchester United Potential Line-ups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Advertisement

Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on UN Comment

a few seconds ago
GNLU

GNLU Rape Case

a minute ago
3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

3 minutes ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

4 minutes ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

7 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

10 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

13 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

18 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

24 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

29 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

35 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

36 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

39 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

39 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

42 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

an hour ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World8 hours ago

  4. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo