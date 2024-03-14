Advertisement

Romelu Lukaku has officially joined his former coach Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in Serie A on loan from Chelsea. The Belgian footballer had a long feud with the club this summer as he decided not to continue with the club in the Premier League after his loan spell ended with Inter Milan.

Lukaku joins the Italian capital on loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has joined Roma on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Lukaku turned down opportunities in Saudi Arabia, and Inter withdrew from the contest, making it difficult for Chelsea to secure a permanent exit for him. Juventus expressed interest in a permanent deal, but it was contingent on their ability to transfer Dusan Vlahovic; Chelsea promptly rejected the offer. In the end, Chelsea agreed to a loan arrangement, and Roma soon emerged as the frontrunner. The transfer has been finalised, and Lukaku will now reconcile with Jose Mourinho, his former manager at Manchester United, in Rome.

Chelsea issues a cold statement on Lukaku’s departure

Chelsea made the striker's departure official on Thursday and posted a small, brief update on Romelu Lukaku on their website, Chelsea stated:

The Belgium international, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021, spent the previous campaign on loan at Inter Milan. Lukaku will link up in the Italian capital with former Chelsea head coach Jose Mourinho, who guided Roma to the Europa League final last season.

Romelu Lukaku will now have the possibility of playing in European football this season thanks to Roma's qualification for the Europa League. Chelsea, on the other hand, was unable to qualify for Europe after a poor performance last season. Chelsea continues to suffer in the Premier League after just 1 win in the first 3 games in the EPL 2023-24.

On the other hand, Roma have had great performances under Jose Mourinho. Roma advanced to two consecutive European finals under Jose Mourinho's leadership, including winning the first Conference League in 2022 and coming in second place in the Europa League after falling to Sevilla in the final the previous year.