Updated April 5th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Chennaiyin beat Jamshedpur 2-1 to move into top-6 of ISL

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot and Knock Jamshedpur FC Out of Playoffs Race
Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot and Knock Jamshedpur FC Out of Playoffs Race
Chennaiyin FC registered a thrilling 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC here on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Super League here.

Rafael Crivellaro (52nd minute) and Rahim Ali (59th) scored goals for the home team in the second half of the match.

The Marina Machans are now sitting in sixth place on the points table with 24 points from 20 matches.

Chennaiyin began the match on a positive note and secured a free-kick in the 10th minute. But Crivellaro’s shot was blocked in front of the goal. Jordan Murray’s attempt narrowly missed the left side of the post in the 20th minute after Crivellaro skilfully found him inside the 18-yard box with a perfect flick.

Two minutes later, Tachikawa put the ball into the goal with a header on the cross from Muhammed Uvais to put the away team ahead in the contest.

The home team continued to push for the equaliser, and Crivellaro delivered a perfect cross in the 27th minute to find Ryan Edwards, but the defender failed to send the ball into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumder rose to the occasion and executed a diving save to the bottom right corner, denying Imran Khan’s left-footed shot.

Farukh Choudhary’s header from the centre of the box was saved in the top left corner by Jamshedpur’s goalkeeper TP Rehenesh in the 35th minute, while Edwards made a fantastic block in the box just before half-time.

The second half saw a perfect start for the home side as Crivellaro equalised in the 52nd minute with a left-footer to the top left corner of the goal.

Ali came off the bench and put Chennaiyin ahead with a chip over the goalkeeper seven minutes later.

Chennaiyin will now host NorthEast United, while Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa on next Tuesday.


 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

