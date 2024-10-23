sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |

Published 16:24 IST, October 23rd 2024

Chennaiyin FC Look To Turn Tide Against FC Goa At Home To End Three-match Losing Streak

With just one win from five matches, FC Goa under India head coach Manolo Marquez have slipped to ninth in the standings, their poorest start since 2016.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mohammedan Sporting notch maiden win of ISL, beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0
Mohammedan Sporting notch maiden win of ISL, beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 | Image: special arranagement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:24 IST, October 23rd 2024