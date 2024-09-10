sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:36 IST, September 10th 2024

China's Football Association bans 43 people for life after corruption investigation

China’s Football Association has banned 43 people for life over allegations of match fixing and other forms of corruption in the latest effort to weed out graft in the county’s notoriously underperforming team sport.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
China football team
China football team | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
14:36 IST, September 10th 2024