Published 14:36 IST, September 10th 2024
China's Football Association bans 43 people for life after corruption investigation
China’s Football Association has banned 43 people for life over allegations of match fixing and other forms of corruption in the latest effort to weed out graft in the county’s notoriously underperforming team sport.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
China football team | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:36 IST, September 10th 2024