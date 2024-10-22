Published 23:24 IST, October 22nd 2024
Christian Pulisic scores direct from corner kick in AC Milan's UEFA Champions League match
Christian Pulisic surprised everyone when he curled in a kick from the left corner flag in the 34th minute. The US international raised his arms up and smiled broadly before being embraced by his teammates, as he laughed seeming incredulous.
Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Club Brugge at the San Siro stadium | Image: AP Photo
