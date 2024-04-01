Advertisement

Churchill Brothers registered their seventh win of the ongoing I-League season, defeating TRAU FC 2-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Monday.

Both of Churchill Brothers' goals came in the first half, as the Red Machines went into the half-time break with a two-goal cushion.

Midfielder Stendly Teotonio Fernandes didn't waste a minute as he scored right after kick-off, while TRAU's Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma was adjudged to have scored an own goal in the first half injury time.