Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Coach Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season after a run of three straight losses raised the prospect of the club's first season without a trophy in 12 years.

Associated Press Television News
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel waits for the kick-off of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SV Darmstadt 98 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel waits for the kick-off of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SV Darmstadt 98 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany | Image:AP
Bayern said the decision was made at a meeting between Tuchel and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen. Tuchel's contract was due to run through the end of the 2024-25 season. There was no word from the club on a possible successor.

Tuchel joined Bayern in March as the replacement for Julian Nagelsmann amid frustration from the Bayern hierarchy over the team's lack of consistency, a problem that persists.

Last season, Tuchel's team won the Bundesliga title for an 11th consecutive season, but needed a slip from title rival Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season to edge ahead on goal difference.

Losses to Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and most recently Bochum on Sunday left Bayern eight points off Bundesliga leader Leverkusen and facing elimination in the Champions League round of 16.

Bayern was already knocked out of the German Cup in October by third-division Saarbruecken in one of the competition's biggest ever shocks.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

