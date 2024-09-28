sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |

Published 23:11 IST, September 28th 2024

Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with 4-goal haul in first half for Chelsea

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match. The England international's flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cole Palmer makes Premier League history
Cole Palmer makes Premier League history | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:11 IST, September 28th 2024