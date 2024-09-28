Published 23:11 IST, September 28th 2024
Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with 4-goal haul in first half for Chelsea
Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match. The England international's flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
