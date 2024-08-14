sb.scorecardresearch
Published 03:39 IST, August 15th 2024

Cole Palmer signs new deal at Chelsea keeping him at club until 2033

England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Chelsea until 2033, the Premier League club said Tuesday.Palmer joined from Manchester City in September last year and was one of the best players in the Premier League, finishing the campaign with 22 goals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer scores a penalty for Chelsea against Man City in EPL. | Image: AP
