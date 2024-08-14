Published 03:39 IST, August 15th 2024
Cole Palmer signs new deal at Chelsea keeping him at club until 2033
England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Chelsea until 2033, the Premier League club said Tuesday.Palmer joined from Manchester City in September last year and was one of the best players in the Premier League, finishing the campaign with 22 goals.
Cole Palmer scores a penalty for Chelsea against Man City in EPL. | Image: AP
