Manchester United is set to lose one of their main defenders at the end of his season as Raphael Varane has confirmed he will leave Man Utd in the summer. Varane's contract will expire at the end of this season and he is set to leave after three seasons at Old Trafford. The highly-decorated defender arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in August 2021.



“Varane has brought a great deal of class and experience to the team throughout his 93 appearances so far. The Frenchman also helped to win our first major trophy in six years, when lifting the 2023 Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium. Newcastle United were shut out in a 2-0 triumph for Erik ten Hag's men, with Rapha showing all of his experience alongside Lisandro Martinez. The 31-year-old has scored twice for the Reds, his first goal coming in a home win over Brentford a couple of years ago. Varane's second effort earned us three points from our 1-0 victory against Wolves, at the opening of this current 2023/24 campaign,” United said in a statement.

“However, it is unflappable work at the heart of the defence that Rapha is most recognised for, as he has shown his undoubted quality since joining the club. To date, he has made 67 appearances in the Premier League, 58 as a starter. The centre-back has been absent since the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on 4 April but he is currently working hard on his recovery from injury, and hopes to be available again before the end of the campaign.”

Thank you for everything, @ManUtd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4nwJxk4ddf — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane)





“There are Premier League matches to come against Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, before the Emirates FA Cup final versus Manchester City on 25 May. Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future,” United ended their statement.