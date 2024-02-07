Advertisement

One of the most fascinating match-ups of the Riyadh Season Cup will take place today in Club Friendlies between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr. The match, dubbed 'The Last Dance,' will feature Lionel Messi and his old FC Barcelona teammates competing against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is one of the best in sports, and fans can't wait to see them again. However, there are questions over Ronaldo's participation in the match because he is claimed to be suffering from a calf ailment.

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami will be played tonight

Al-Nassr cancelled the pre-season China tour owing to Ronaldo’s injury

CR7 suffered a calf injury and has been out of action since January

Is there still a possibility that CR7 might appear against Inter Miami?

According to journalist Ali Alabdallh, Cristiano Ronaldo is undergoing a last-minute fitness examination before of Al-Nassr's Riyadh Season Cup match against Inter Miami, which is led by Lionel Messi.

The match between the Saudi Pro League giants and the MLS squad is slated on February 1 as part of a friendly tournament. However, despite supporters' expectations for another confrontation between Ronaldo and Messi, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro provided a negative report.

Castro claimed that Al-Nassr's Portuguese star, Ronaldo, had yet to begin training due to a calf ailment. As a result, the coach has ruled out Ronaldo from playing against Inter Miami.

Castro addressed the problem at a news conference, according to Albiceleste Talk on X. Castro said:

“We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealing with a calf ailment, which has forced Al-Nassr to postpone their mid-season tour to China. However, new sources indicate that he will possibly be part of Al-Nassr's side to face Inter Miami. Alabdallh has suggested a planned fitness assessment for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ahead of the match in which if cleared, he will play against Messi. Ronaldo and Messi's long-standing rivalry, along with their growing ages, sets the setting for what may be their final meeting on February 1.