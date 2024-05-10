Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, often considered among the greatest footballers in history, continues to shine for Al-Nassr, showcasing his scoring prowess with remarkable goal tallies. Despite being 39 years old, Ronaldo's exceptional form prompts speculation that he could still compete at the top level in Europe, underscoring his enduring talent and ability to excel on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is linked to a shock move to a European club-REPORTS

There are rumours circulating that Cristiano Ronaldo might make a surprise summer transfer to a Champions League team. It appeared that Ronaldo's European career had come to an end when he left Manchester United in November 2021 and set out on an unprecedented voyage to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, though, hasn't showed any signs of slowing down in Saudi Arabia. He recently scored three goals for Al Nassr against Al Wehda, extending his season total to an astounding 47 goals in just 46 games across all competitions.

Journalist Alhazza Mutab claims that Europe's one of the strongest team is interested in Ronaldo because of his unwavering goal-scoring ability. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is apparently targeting a summer deal with Bayer Leverkusen, the recently crowned Bundesliga champions.

Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who played with Cristiano Ronaldo on the same pitch at Real Madrid, is rumoured to have approved the transfer. Ronaldo has already lauded the qualities of the Saudi Pro League after his migration, so it's unclear if he would consider the thought of going back to Europe.

When asked in January about the quality of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo had the following response:

"To be honest I think the Saudi League is not worse than French league, in my opinion. "In [the] French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive. They can say whatever they want, it's just my opinion and I played there one year so I know what I'm talking about. "But I think right now we are better than [the] French league, we still improve."

Apart from his outstanding 891 goals in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored 53 goals this season across all competitions. This incredible total confirms his place among the world's most prolific goal scorers. Ronaldo's remarkable ability to score goals keeps him in the news and redefines what constitutes a great football player.