The 2023 Globe Soccer Awards, which recognise the top football players of the year, were presented at a lavish ceremony in Dubai on 19 January. At the glamorous event, the well-known Portuguese athlete Cristiano Ronaldo took home three major awards, including the much sought-after "Maradona Award." As the evening wore on, more prizes were given out to recognize the talent of players, managers, and teams who made a lasting impact on the game. The football world was riveted to the magnificent occasion.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo won 3 individual awards at the Globe Soccer Awards

Erling Haaland finally won the Best Men’s Player of the Year award 2023

Ronaldo and Haaland were the footballers from 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is proud of beating Earling Haaland in the scoring charts in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged his sense of pleasure in overtaking Erling Haaland, the prolific attacker for Manchester City, in the 2023 goalscoring charts, while expressing his happiness with his accomplishments. Notable statements were made by the soon-to-be 39-year-old on Friday during a discussion at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made light of the fact that, in 2023, he outperformed Haaland in both club and country contests, even though he was 38 years old and scored 54 goals. During the ceremony, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating young animals like Haaland… I’m proud. And I’ll be 39 soon! I like when people doubt again about me and then I’m successful. I don’t get affected by the criticism.”

Ronaldo added while talking about his possible retirement:

'The moment I finish, I don't know to be honest,' 'Of course it will be soon, soon I mean 10 years more. 'No I am joking, I don't know, let's see.'

After a difficult second spell under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, the legendary Portuguese football player decided to go to Saudi Arabia. After having some setbacks in his first season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo settled in and emerged as the league's top scorer in 2023–24 with an incredible 20 goals so far.

Ronaldo is now on break since the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar caused the Saudi Pro League to take a break. In anticipation of his comeback, he is expected to start training again and participate in an exhibition game on January 24 between Shanghai Shenhua and Al-Nassr. However, there are reports that the star has been suffering from a minor calf injury but he looked perfectly fine during the ceremony.