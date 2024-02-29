Advertisement

Today's Saudi Pro League matchup at 10:30 pm sees Al-Nassr facing off against Al-Hazm. The two teams have displayed contrasting forms, with Al-Nassr boasting 17 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses, while Al-Hazm has secured 2 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. With Al-Nassr's strong goal-scoring record, particularly in their last five wins, and the match taking place at Al-Awwal Stadium, the encounter promises an exciting display of football prowess. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of this match in a crucial stage, when their arch-rivals Al-Hilal edged them with 7 points for the spot at the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for Al-Nassr’s next match against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League

Following an altercation during a recent Saudi Arabian league game, Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 30,000 riyals and given a one-match suspension. Shortly after the game on Sunday ended, the well-known football player—who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League—is said to have made an insulting gesture that was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Social media users shared videos of Ronaldo showing him making hand gestures in front of his pelvis and cupping his ear. It seems that the targets of these acts were followers of the opposing Al Shabab side. Ronaldo will sorely miss one next game as part of his disciplinary action.

Al Nassr is presently in second place in the league standings with 52 points, 7 points behind Al Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo's time in the Saudi Pro League is now more controversial as a result of this occurrence, which attracts interest outside of his on-field accomplishments.

Amid the chaos, shouts of "Messi" could be heard in the background—a blatant jab at Ronaldo's longtime adversary in football, who captains Argentina. The disciplinary committee has determined that the Portuguese legend will have to pay the Saudi Football Federation a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) and Al-Shabab an extra 20,000 riyals to cover the costs of registering the complaint.

The committee's decision is final and cannot be challenged. Ronaldo is not new to courting controversy; this event is not the first. In April of last year, after Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal in a league game, the 39-year-old player was seen ostentatiously pointing to his crotch as he made his way to the dugout following the game.

Furthermore, earlier this month, at the Riyadh Season Cup final—another game in which Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal 2-0—Ronaldo's actions came under fire. This time, Ronaldo picked up an Al Hilal scarf that someone had thrown at him from the stands, putting it under his shorts for a little while before tossing it aside on the way to the tunnel. Such acts simply contribute to the continuing conversation about Ronaldo's behaviour on and off the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo, a free agent who signed with Al Nassr on December 31, 2022, has emerged as one of the league's greatest players in the Saudi Premier League. In just 20 games this season, he has scored an incredible 22 goals. Despite his accomplishment on his own, Al Nassr is presently 7 points behind Al Hilal in second place in the league standings. Throughout the season, Al Nassr has had several difficulties due to Al Hilal's unrelenting competitiveness.