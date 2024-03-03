English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez reveals his retirement Timeline, leaving fans intrigued

Georgina Rodriguez's revelation of Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement timeline sparks curiosity among fans, prompting speculation about CR7's future plans.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez | Image:Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, undeniably one of the greatest footballers of all time, defies age at 39, maintaining his dominance in the football world. Fans eagerly anticipate the eventual end of his illustrious career, unsure when the final chapter will unfold. Ronaldo's enduring impact and relentless pursuit of excellence leave fans captivated, wondering when this legendary player will eventually hang up his boots, concluding his remarkable footballing journey.

Also Read: Ronaldo's return boosts maiden ACL title hopes

Advertisement

Georgina Rodriguez reveals an explosive revelation on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement intentions

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement plans, Georgina Rodriguez, the football legend's partner, aroused curiosity with an astounding declaration. In a clip from Paris Fashion Week, the businesswoman and social media personality answered questions about Ronaldo's potential retirement from competition. She was heard quoting,

Advertisement

"Cristiano one year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don’t know," Georgina said.

Ronaldo's fiancée seemed unsure at the end of the talk, saying that she "doesn't know" when he will retire. Unquestionably, the renowned former superstar of Real Madrid and Manchester United is nearing the end of his remarkable career.

Advertisement

After amicably ending his contract with Manchester United in January 2023, Ronaldo moved to the Middle East to begin playing with Al-Nassr, a Saudi Pro League team.

Ronaldo continues to score goals and doesn't seem to be slowing down despite his advanced age. The prolific attacker has made 29 appearances in various competitions this season, tallying an astounding total of 28 goals and 11 assists.

Advertisement

Also Read: Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win

Advertisement

If the Portuguese master chose to end his incredible voyage, he would leave behind a wealth of accomplishments. Ronaldo's influence on the game is evident, as seen by his incredible five UEFA Champions League victories and his astounding 743 senior club career goals. In addition, he has won two Serie A and La Liga championships each, three Premier League crowns, and other honours that solidify his place among the greatest players in football history.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To Spanish Woman's Gang Rape In Jharkhand

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News25 minutes ago

  3. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News34 minutes ago

  5. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo