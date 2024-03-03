Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, undeniably one of the greatest footballers of all time, defies age at 39, maintaining his dominance in the football world. Fans eagerly anticipate the eventual end of his illustrious career, unsure when the final chapter will unfold. Ronaldo's enduring impact and relentless pursuit of excellence leave fans captivated, wondering when this legendary player will eventually hang up his boots, concluding his remarkable footballing journey.

Georgina Rodriguez reveals an explosive revelation on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement intentions

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement plans, Georgina Rodriguez, the football legend's partner, aroused curiosity with an astounding declaration. In a clip from Paris Fashion Week, the businesswoman and social media personality answered questions about Ronaldo's potential retirement from competition. She was heard quoting,

"Cristiano one year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don’t know," Georgina said.

Ronaldo's fiancée seemed unsure at the end of the talk, saying that she "doesn't know" when he will retire. Unquestionably, the renowned former superstar of Real Madrid and Manchester United is nearing the end of his remarkable career.

After amicably ending his contract with Manchester United in January 2023, Ronaldo moved to the Middle East to begin playing with Al-Nassr, a Saudi Pro League team.

Ronaldo continues to score goals and doesn't seem to be slowing down despite his advanced age. The prolific attacker has made 29 appearances in various competitions this season, tallying an astounding total of 28 goals and 11 assists.

🔴🔴🔴 GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ ANNONCE LA FIN DE CARRIÈRE DE CRISTIANO RONALDO AU DÉFILÉ D'HIER :



« Cristiano un an, après c'est fini. Peut-être deux, je ne sais pas. » pic.twitter.com/Y8cTus4xSx — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) March 2, 2024

If the Portuguese master chose to end his incredible voyage, he would leave behind a wealth of accomplishments. Ronaldo's influence on the game is evident, as seen by his incredible five UEFA Champions League victories and his astounding 743 senior club career goals. In addition, he has won two Serie A and La Liga championships each, three Premier League crowns, and other honours that solidify his place among the greatest players in football history.