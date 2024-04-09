Advertisement

In a dramatic Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash today at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Al-Hilal emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Al-Nassr. The match saw Salem Aldawsari opening the scoring for Al-Hilal in the 61st minute, followed by Malcom extending the lead in the 72nd minute. The tension escalated with Cristiano Ronaldo receiving a red card in the 86th minute. Despite the setback, Al-Nassr tried to fight back, with Sadio Mané scoring a goal in the 90+9th minute, which was a little too late for the CR7-led team to secure the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo fumed after a straight red card in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir when he elbowed an Al-Hilal player during Monday's Saudi Super Cup semi-final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. He was given a straight red card. Five minutes remained when Ronaldo and Ali Al-Bulaihi fought for a ball that had been out of play and Al-Nassr was behind 2-0. Eager for a fast throw-in, Ronaldo collided with Al-Bulaihi, who deflected the ball away from him. Ronaldo elbowed Al-Bulaihi in retaliation after becoming irritated, and the referee immediately sent him out. To heighten the tension, Ronaldo held up his right fist to the referee, seemingly preparing to attack him. Ronaldo appeared to call attention to the incident as he left the pitch by waving at the onlookers. As Al-Nassr got ready to end the game with ten players, he then mockingly gave the referee and Al-Bulaihi the thumbs up.

During the game, Ronaldo had a dismal performance, managing just two shots on target out of six attempts. In addition, he failed to create any crucial passes and squandered a big scoring opportunity.

Even though Sadio Mane scored a late goal in the 90+9th minute, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad to guarantee their place in the Saudi Super Cup final. Before this result, Al-Nassr had won four straight games in the Saudi Pro League. This was their first loss in five games.

Their season's trajectory faltered after they won the Arab Club Champions Cup at the start of the campaign, which was Ronaldo's championship with Al-Nassr. Given that his side was playing in the AFC Champions League, there was a lot of expectation that Ronaldo would lead them to more success. But in April, their run in the AFC Champions League came to an end following a quarterfinal loss to Al-Ain.

With seven games left in the season, Al-Nassr is currently in second place, eight points behind Al-Hilal in the title chase. With 27 games played, 77 points, with an undefeated record, Al-Hilal leads the table and appears practically unbeatable. On May 1, Al-Nassr will play Al-Khaleej in the semi-finals, where they still have an opportunity to win the King Cup. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will compete in the other semifinal matchup in the meantime.