Al Akhdoud 2-3 Al-Nassr: In yesterday's Saudi Pro League match, Al-Nassr secured a 3-2 victory against Al Akhdoud. Al Akhdoud took an early lead with a goal from Marcelo Brozović in the 7th minute, followed by a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 15th minute. However, Al-Nassr made a strong comeback with goals from Hassan Al-Habib in the 60th minute and Saviour Godwin in the 70th minute. The game concluded with a late goal from Marcelo Brozović in the 90+1st minute. The match showcased intense competition, as indicated by the statistics, with Al-Nassr maintaining 69% possession and clinching the victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Al Akhdoud in style

Cristiano Ronaldo is making waves in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, rewriting history with his outstanding exploits. While he is very likely to win the tournament's best scorer award, he is also close to achieving an even more momentous milestone.

CR7 scored again in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Al Okhdood, raising his total to an astounding 33 goals in what has been termed as an incredible season. This leaves him only one goal shy of the all-time league record, which is presently held by Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in the 2018-19 season.

That was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 33rd league goal this season🥇 pic.twitter.com/y2IBwysfG1 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone)

Given Cristiano's impressive speed in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese maestro has a strong chance of breaking this record. With three games remaining for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has the opportunity to etch his name into league history.

In addition to his incredible achievements, Ronaldo has now scored 53 goals in all competitions this season. Such a tremendous figure puts him in a position to potentially become the world's best scorer in 2024, surpassing legendary names like Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

With 891 goals in his brilliant career, Cristiano Ronaldo has demonstrated his unmatched talent and commitment on the pitch. With such an incredible accomplishment already under his belt, he may be able to reach the coveted 900-goal record in the 2024 UEFA Euro, which will be held in Germany the following summer and in which he will proudly represent Portugal. The football community is excited to see Ronaldo accomplish yet another historic feat as he continues to defy the odds and display his unmatched scoring power.