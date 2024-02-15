English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo unveils new celebration in Al-Nassr's triumph over Feiha in AFC Champions League

The Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo introduces a brand-new goal celebration as Al-Nassr defeats Feiha in the AFC Champions League.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:X/@AlNassrFC_EN
  2 min read
 In the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg match, Al-Nassr secured a 1-0 victory over Al Feiha, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the decisive goal in the 81st minute. Al-Nassr dominated the game with 14 shots, 3 on target, and 77% possession, showcasing superior control throughout the match. The statistics reveal Al-Nassr's commanding performance, highlighted by their 756 passes and 87% pass accuracy. Despite a spirited effort, Al Feiha's 23% possession and 2 shots were not enough to overcome Al-Nassr's dominance. The Portuguese captain returned to competitive football in style to demonstrate his caliber, even at the age of 39.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible goal and debuted a new celebration 

After Cristiano Ronaldo's game-winning goal in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Al-Feiha on February 14, a new celebration was started.

Just nine minutes remained until the final whistle, and the famous Portuguese skipper reached the back of the net to secure the only goal of the game. His partnership with Marcelo Brozovic produced a deft finish that turned the opening leg of the Round of 16 into a different match.

With this goal, Ronaldo has contributed to the AFC Champions League for the fourth time in his five competition appearances this year. Ronaldo's skill is still obvious as he has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances in an array of tournaments.

Although Ronaldo's on-field play demonstrated his extraordinary talent, his celebration following his score attracted a lot of attention. Instead of his standard "siiiuuu" celebration, Ronaldo chose a unique and impressive kind of delight.

Owing to a fantastic performance from the unstoppable star Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Castro's team defeated Al-Feiha, who are their rivals from the Saudi Pro League. The second leg is set to take place on February 21 at Mrsool Park Stadium.

Castro's team will play their next Saudi Pro League match against Al Fateh on February 17. With 46 points from 19 games, the Knights of Najd are in second place, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Alternatively, Al-Fateh, who has 19 appearances and 29 points, is presently ranked eighth.

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

