King Cup of Champions - Semi-final: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Khaleej: In a thrilling semi-final match, Al-Nassr dominated Al-Khaleej with a 3-1 victory. The superstar performance by Cristiano Ronaldo with goals at 17' and 57' set the tone for Al-Nassr. Sadio Mané's penalty goal at 37' added to their lead. Fawaz Al-Torais scored a consolation goal for Al-Khaleej at 82'. The match fixed Al-Nassr’s place in the final and will now face Al-Hilal, which promises intense gameplay. Talking about the semifinal, Al-Nassr's superiority was evident in the statistics, with 21 shots and 12 on target compared to Al-Khaleej's 9 shots and 2 on target. The possession favored Al-Nassr with 59% against Al-Khaleej's 41%. Al-Nassr's precise passing, with 90% accuracy from 509 passes, highlighted their strategic play. Al-Khaleej received 1 yellow card while Al-Nassr faced none. The match saw Al-Nassr's dominance in all aspects, securing their spot in the finals with Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing revenge from his Saudi arch-rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible weak foot volley goal during Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej

At the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, Al Nassr defeated Al Khaleej 3-1 in the King Cup of Champions semi-final, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane showcasing their skill on the pitch. This victory sets up a thrilling championship match between Al Hilal, the top team in the Saudi Pro League, and Al Nassr. Al Hilal secured their berth by defeating Al Ittihad in the other semifinal match earlier this week.



In the seventeenth minute, Ronaldo showed off his predatory tendencies by breaking the tie by taking advantage of an Al Khaleej defensive blunder. Goalie Ibrahim Sehic was put in a dangerous situation by a misplaced back pass by Lisandro Lopez, which allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to seize the loose clearing and slide the ball into the net with his left foot with an incredible volley, that could be one of the best goals from Saudi Arabia.

Ivo Rodrigues touched the ball inside the box, and Mane scored from the penalty spot to give Al Nassr a bigger advantage just before halftime. Mane ensured his team had a comfortable lead going into halftime by coolly finishing the spot-kick into the right corner.



Even with changes made at halftime, Al Khaleej was unable to stop Al Nassr's constant onslaught. In the 57th minute, Ronaldo added to their misery by scoring his second goal of the game off of a perfectly placed cross from Ayman Yahya. Goalie Sehic of Al Khaleej stood up for making several vital stops that prevented Al Nassr from extending their lead multiple times.



After using up all of their substitutions, Mohammed Al Khabrani's injury in the 77th minute left Al Khaleej with just 10 players for the duration of the match, making the situation worse for the club. However, Fawaz Al-Torais' accurate cross from Arif Al Haydar in the 82nd minute allowed Al Khaleej to cut the lead late in the game, allowing them to regain some pride. It turned out to be only solace, though, as Al Nassr held strong to guarantee their place in the final.