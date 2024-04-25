Jordan Ayew vies for the ball with Elliot Anderson and Dan Burn during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, at Selhurst Park | Image: AP

Crystal Palace made certain of Premier League safety after a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for a fifth straight home match to secure the win and Palace's resurgence under Oliver Glasner following recent victories against West Ham and Liverpool.

Mateta broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with a smart 55th-minute finish before he added a second late on to end Newcastle’s four-match unbeaten run.

Palace is 14th in the standings and 14 points above the relegation zone. Luton in 18th place has just four games remaining.

Mateta put Palace ahead after a slick one-two with Jordan Ayew before he slid a shot home.

It was Palace’s first goal against Newcastle in seven meetings.

Newcastle pushed for a late leveler, but Palace made sure of the points in the 88th.

Will Hughes exchanged passes with substitute Jeffrey Schlupp before he teed up Mateta, who scuffed a shot through the legs of Martin Dubravka for his eighth goal in nine games since the arrival of Glasner in February.