Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa | Image: AP

Advertisement

Manchester United will be traveling to Selhurst Park as they will clash against an in-form Crystal Palace. The hosts are coming off strong with three consecutive wins and a draw, setting the stage for an entertaining clash. While United doesn't have a losing streak, most of their results in the last five games have been a draw, a win and a loss. The Erik ten Hag-led side have been slumping in terms of standings and are currently at number eight. The visitors will look to better their chances with a win, while the hosts will aim to ride onto their past success and attempt for a sweep. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the live streaming details.

Also Read: Will Zinedine Zidane be the next Bayern Munich coach? Frenchman responds to the BURNING question

Advertisement

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming, English Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming take place?

Advertisement

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming kicks off on Tuesday, May 07th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming take place?

Advertisement

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming will take place at the Selhurst Park, England.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2)

Also Read: Bayer Leverkusen's Lukáš Hrádecký sets record for foreign goalkeeper with 292 Bundesliga appearances

Advertisement

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Telecast via USA Network, NBC. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Peacock Premium. The match will kick off at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Advertisement

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United via Sky Sports Main Event. The live streaming of the match will be made available via Sky Go or Now TV. The match will kick off at 08:00 PM BST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Hughes; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

Advertisement

Potential Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund