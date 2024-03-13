×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

David Raya helps Arsenal beat Porto on penalties to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal has reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 after beating Porto 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gabriel
Gabriel in action during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Porto at the Emirates Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Arsenal’s 14-year wait for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals is over, thanks largely to David Raya’s penalty saves.

Raya tipped one spot kick by Porto’s Wendell against the post and then palmed away another from Galeno to secure a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

It ended a long streak of round-of-16 losses for Arsenal, which had been eliminated at this stage in its last seven appearances in the competition but won 1-0 to level the aggregate score at 1-1.

And it was a massive moment for Raya, who was brought in last summer to replace Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1 — a decision that has been frequently questioned by the club’s supporters this season.

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s a great feeling for me personally, first time in the Champions League and for the club to get into the quarterfinals for the first time in so many years,” Raya said. “We’ve worked a lot on penalties this year and all the hard work with the goalie coach and the team has paid off.”

It was the first penalty shootout in the Champions League since the 2016 final won by Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Barcelona also reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Napoli in Tuesday’s other game to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Arsenal trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal — when Galeno scored the winner deep into stoppage time — but went level through Leandro Trossard’s 41st-minute goal. Neither side could find another goal despite extra time as Porto’s disciplined defensive tactics largely held Arsenal at bay.

Advertisement

Arsenal endured seven straight round-of-16 losses under Arsene Wenger from 2011-17, the last time the London club played in the competition. Porto last reached the quarterfinals in 2021 but hasn’t been past that stage since winning the title in 2004 under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now has a chance to do what Wenger never could — win Europe’s biggest trophy.

Advertisement

“So happy. It has been 14 years, which is a long time for a club like Arsenal and it shows how difficult it was,” said Arteta, whose team is also top of the Premier League. “We really had to dig in to find the magic moment at the end. We’re starting to create an unbelievable energy in the stadium, we were all pushing to get it done and together we have done it.”

Porto had snatched the win with a last-minute long-range strike in the home leg and did its best to protect that advantage with a combination of stout defending and a variety of time-wasting techniques.

Advertisement

But the hosts did have a couple of chances in the first half, with striker Evanilson shooting narrowly wide from outside the area in the 16th after Arsenal gave the ball away and then drawing a good save from Raya from the center of the area in the 22nd.

Arsenal’s sustained pressure finally paid off when Trossard scored with a low shot inside the far post after being teed up in the area by Martin Odegaard. The shot went through the legs of veteran defender Pepe, who at 41 is the oldest outfield player to play in a Champions League match and the same age as Arteta.

Advertisement

Arsenal had a second goal ruled out in the second half when Odegaard put the ball into an empty net but Kai Havertz was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Diogo Costa moments before.

Gabriel Jesus nearly scored straight after coming on in the 83rd minute with a shot that nearly snuck between Costa’s legs but deflected out for a corner.

Advertisement

Odegaard had a great chance moments later after Bukayo Saka burst forward and drew a save from Costa, with the rebound landing at the Norway midfielder’s feet, but he fired wide with the net gaping.

Porto substitute Mehdi Taremi had the first chance in extra time when he broke into the area in the 101st but curled his shot wide of the far post. Saka then had a shot blocked at the last moment in the 110th after being teed up by substitute Eddie Nketiah in the box.

Advertisement

Odegaard, Havertz, Saka and Declan Rice all scored for Arsenal in the penalty shootout, setting up Raya’s decisive save when he dove to his left to deny Galeno.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

20 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo