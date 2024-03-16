Advertisement

Lionel Messi looked in ominous form in Inter Miami's last match in CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville. Messi scored one and assisted Luis Suarez for another as Inter won the match 3-1 at the Chase Stadium. Now the focus shifts to Major League Soccer (MLS) as Inter look to hold on to its top spot in the MLS standings. Hence, ahead of the start of the match, let's take a look at the live-streaming details of the DC United vs Inter Miami match.

DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming and LIVE telecast details:-

Will Lionel Messi play the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS Game?

There is suspense regarding whether Lionel Messi will feature in tonight's game or not. Some reports suggest he would be rested in today's game, however, nothing could be gauged as long as the starting line-up does not come out.

When is the DC United vs Inter Miami match taking place?

DC United vs Inter Miami in MLS is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Where is the DC United vs Inter Miami match taking place?

DC United vs Inter Miami match in MLS will take place at the Audi Field in Buzzard Point in Washington, D.C.

At what time will the DC United vs Inter Miami match start?

DC United vs Inter Miami in MLS will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV in India.

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE telecast will not be available in India.

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV from 7:00 pm BST.

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV from 2:00 pm EST.