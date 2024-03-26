×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Declan Rice takes England captaincy on 50th appearance and ready to ‘deliver history’ at Euro 2024

The milestones are coming around quickly for Declan Rice. There was the first trophy of his career when he won the Europa Conference League with West Ham in May

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Declan Rice
Declan Rice attends a training session ahead of Saturday's friendly soccer match against Brazil, at St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The milestones are coming around quickly for Declan Rice.

Firstly there was the first trophy of his career, won with West Ham in the Europa Conference League final in May.

Advertisement

Then came a big-money move to a leading European team, with Arsenal paying $138 million for his services in July.

And on Tuesday, there’s what he says will be a “pinch-me moment” — leading England out as a captain in his 50th appearance for his country.

Advertisement

How about finishing the biggest year of his life by helping to end England’s nearly 60-year wait for a trophy?

For Rice, that could happen at the upcoming European Championship in Germany.

Advertisement

“It’s the talk of the town before every major tournament for England — that’s the pressure with playing for England,” Rice said Monday. “But I think if you look at the players we have now, look at the level everyone is playing in terms of form, getting close at a World Cup in losing narrowly to France (in the 2022 quarterfinals), lost the Euro (2020) final. I think we are close now. We really are close.

“Going into this tournament now, we also have major winners, people who have been there and done it at the highest stage. It all counts on us at the end of the day. We’re the ones who have to go out there and perform and I’m sure we’re capable of going to Germany to deliver history.”

Advertisement

Rice wears his heart on his sleeve and holds nothing back, whether it’s out on the soccer field or speaking in front of the media.

His face was a picture when, sitting alongside Gareth Southgate at Wembley Stadium on Monday, the England coach said the midfielder would be captain for the first time against Belgium the following day.

Advertisement

“Speechless, to be honest with you,” said Rice, beaming from ear to ear.

Southgate clearly sees the 24-year-old Rice as being ready to move into England’s core leadership group, joining the likes of regular captain Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire — all of whom are missing Tuesday’s match because of injury.

Advertisement

Rice has taken his game to another level since joining Arsenal, showing he is capable of playing as the holding midfielder or further forward as one of the No. 8s. He has already played 45 games for club and country this season and the big ones are still to come, with Arsenal still in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League and England among the favorites for Euro 2024.

Does he fear burnout? Not at all.

Advertisement

“I absolutely love it, to be honest with you,” he said. “Every time you put on the shirt, for England or for Arsenal, it is an absolute honor and I want to play as many games as possible. … Hopefully I have a long list of trophies to come as well.”

A 1-0 loss to Brazil in a friendly on Saturday was, however, a reminder that England is far from the finished article, even if Southgate does have a long list of injuries to contend with. Indeed, the coach said he has never seen anything like it in his eight years in the job.

Advertisement

Southgate said it at least gives him a chance to check out some fringe players a few months out from the Euros and they include Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is set to either start or see a decent amount of playing time against Belgium.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

a few seconds ago
Chris Wood

Nottingham appeals

a minute ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

3 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

4 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

7 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

7 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

9 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

14 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

15 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

15 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

15 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

17 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

27 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo