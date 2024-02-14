Brahim Díaz stepped up in the absence of Jude Bellingham, scoring after a mazy solo run to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Leipzig in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Replacing the injured Bellingham, Díaz combined some nifty dribbles with a powerful run to get past three Leipzig defenders before hitting the top corner with a left-footed shot from inside the area in the 48th minute.

Díaz opened his arms wide open to imitate his teammate's trademark goal celebration. Bellingham, one of Madrid's best players this season, couldn't play after spraining his ankle in a Spanish league game this weekend.

Leipzig had its chances late but was denied by some good saves by Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Brahim had to be replaced with an apparent muscle injury late in the game.

The return leg will be on March 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.