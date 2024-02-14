Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Díaz makes up for Bellingham's absence, leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig in Champions League

Brahim Díaz stepped up in the absence of Jude Bellingham, scoring after a mazy solo run to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Leipzig in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Associated Press Television News
Díaz
Díaz Díaz | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 Brahim Díaz stepped up in the absence of Jude Bellingham, scoring after a mazy solo run to lead Real Madrid to a 1-0 win at Leipzig in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Replacing the injured Bellingham, Díaz combined some nifty dribbles with a powerful run to get past three Leipzig defenders before hitting the top corner with a left-footed shot from inside the area in the 48th minute.

Advertisement

Díaz opened his arms wide open to imitate his teammate's trademark goal celebration. Bellingham, one of Madrid's best players this season, couldn't play after spraining his ankle in a Spanish league game this weekend.

Leipzig had its chances late but was denied by some good saves by Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Advertisement

Brahim had to be replaced with an apparent muscle injury late in the game.

The return leg will be on March 6 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

8 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

10 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

10 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

10 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

11 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

15 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

19 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

19 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 8 Vasantalu: Mythri Movie Makers Announce A Coming Of Age Romance Drama

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Sensex falls over 600 points, Nifty trades below 21,600; IT stocks drag

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Tax

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Resume Stir On Day 2

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement