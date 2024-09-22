Published 06:37 IST, September 22nd 2024
Diaz strikes twice and Liverpool tops the Premier League while Newcastle loses at Fulham
Luis Díaz scored two fine goals inside two minutes as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Luis Diaz on Liverpool’s bench in Premier League as negotiations continue over his kidnapped father | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
06:37 IST, September 22nd 2024