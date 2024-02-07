Advertisement

In today's La Liga match, Real Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 with goals from Joselu in the 14th and 56th minutes. Real Madrid dominated with 59% possession, 16 shots, and 9 shots on target, showcasing their superiority over Getafe. The win further solidifies Real Madrid's position at the top of the standings with an impressive record of 18 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss in their last 22 matches.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid beat Getafe by 2-0

Joselu scored a brace against Getafe

Real Madrid is now at the top of the La Liga table

Also Read: Ronaldo was always right- 'Saudi League is miles ahead of MLS'

Advertisement

Getafe have lodged a complaint against Jude Bellingham

In response to an alleged incident that occurred during their play against Real Madrid on Thursday, Getafe has reportedly filed a complaint against Jude Bellingham with La Liga officials. Bellingham allegedly used a negative remark to refer to Mason Greenwood during a tackle close to the touchline in Madrid's 2-0 triumph. Even though Bellingham's precise remarks were not recorded by the audio, the conversation was captured on television, which is why Getafe asked that the incident be included in the official match report.

Advertisement

Bellingham may be subject to disciplinary discipline if La Liga chooses to investigate the issue; however, it's unclear at this time whether any action will be taken. Since Greenwood's September loan move from Manchester United to Getafe, this was Bellingham and Greenwood's first meeting in La Liga. With both players making a good for themselves in their respective clubs.

Jude Bellingham after tackling Mason Greenwood



“R*PIST” pic.twitter.com/NtyulyZZ0q — Galladawg (@clinicalenzo5_) February 1, 2024

Also Read: 'He was scared of CR7': Saudi's openly roast Messi in front of him-WATCH

Why was Mason Greenwood transferred to Getafe?

Greenwood's relocation to Spain came after United conducted an internal inquiry over his arrest in January 2022 on allegations of attempted rape, controlling behaviour, and violence. Although all allegations against Greenwood were dropped later in February 2023, United supporters were outraged at his the future return to the first-team. It has now been stated that United is considering selling Greenwood to raise finances for the upcoming summer transfer window.