Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Did Jude Bellingham use the SHOCKING insult for Mason Greenwood, did he really call him a R...?

The English star midfielder Jude Bellingham allegedly verbally abused Mason Greenwood during the Real Madrid vs Getafe match in La Liga on Friday.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood
Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 In today's La Liga match, Real Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 with goals from Joselu in the 14th and 56th minutes. Real Madrid dominated with 59% possession, 16 shots, and 9 shots on target, showcasing their superiority over Getafe. The win further solidifies Real Madrid's position at the top of the standings with an impressive record of 18 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss in their last 22 matches.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Real Madrid beat Getafe by 2-0 
  • Joselu scored a brace against Getafe 
  • Real Madrid is now at the top of the La Liga table

Also Read: Ronaldo was always right- 'Saudi League is miles ahead of MLS'

Advertisement

Getafe have lodged a complaint against Jude Bellingham

In response to an alleged incident that occurred during their play against Real Madrid on Thursday, Getafe has reportedly filed a complaint against Jude Bellingham with La Liga officials. Bellingham allegedly used a negative remark to refer to Mason Greenwood during a tackle close to the touchline in Madrid's 2-0 triumph. Even though Bellingham's precise remarks were not recorded by the audio, the conversation was captured on television, which is why Getafe asked that the incident be included in the official match report.

Advertisement

Bellingham may be subject to disciplinary discipline if La Liga chooses to investigate the issue; however, it's unclear at this time whether any action will be taken. Since Greenwood's September loan move from Manchester United to Getafe, this was Bellingham and Greenwood's first meeting in La Liga. With both players making a good for themselves in their respective clubs. 

Also Read: 'He was scared of CR7': Saudi's openly roast Messi in front of him-WATCH

Why was Mason Greenwood transferred to Getafe?

Greenwood's relocation to Spain came after United conducted an internal inquiry over his arrest in January 2022 on allegations of attempted rape, controlling behaviour, and violence. Although all allegations against Greenwood were dropped later in February 2023, United supporters were outraged at his the future return to the first-team. It has now been stated that United is considering selling Greenwood to raise finances for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World22 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement