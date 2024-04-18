Die Hard Madridista! Jude Bellingham GOES CRAZY with Real Madrid fans after UCL win over Man City

Advertisement

Real Madrid against all odds managed to beat Manchester City on penalties in a pulsating UEFA Champions League quarter-final and progressed to the Semi Finals of the competition.

As soon as Antonio Rudiger stepped up and scored the winning penalty, Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's young starlet couldn't control his emotions as he went berserk and celebrated with a section of Real Madrid fans at the Etihad stadium.

Playing the second leg away from home, Real Madrid were up against it as the title holders Manchester City pressed the issue.

But Jude Bellingham was immense once again, as his fantastic first touch sparked the buildup for the game's first goal as Real Madrid went ahead courtesy Rodrygo in the 12th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne equalised late for Manchester City in the 76th minute of the second half and after extra time, the game went to penalties, in which Real Madrid emerged victorious.

Jude Bellingham Crazy celebrations with Real Madrid fans

As soon as Real Madrid emerged victorious after Andriy Lunin's heroics, Jude Bellingham went absolutely berserk and was the first player to go to the 2,900 Real Madrid fans in the away end at the Etihad Stadium on the top of his lungs. Jude had already pointed to the Real Madrid badge after converting his penalty in the shootout.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Jude Bellingham can be seen celebrating with the fans singing the Madridista slogan, “Asi Asi Asi Gana El Madrid” which translates to 'This is how Madrid Wins".

Jude Bellingham’s Spanish mode 🔛🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/q4w15uyGgW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Jude Bellingham submerged himself on top of fans and in the see of Madrid supporters as he rejoiced his team's triumph.

A Die Hard Madridista is living his dream

Ever since Jude Bellingham signed for Real Madrid he has won over the Real Madrid supporters not only for his performances but also for how much he loves the club.

⚪️✨ Jude Bellingham shows Real Madrid logo after scoring the penalty. pic.twitter.com/zJ8pNylCuT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

In his post match interview, Jude Bellingham said, “I play for Real Madrid, I am living the dream”.

This is not the first time Jude Bellingham has been labelled as a die hard Madridista, back in October, his England teammate Declan Rice also labelled him one.