Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola was left fuming after his side suffered a controversial 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Manchester United on January 14. With the Cityzens losing the Manchester derby, they are now five points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League, having played a game more.

As a result, a furious Pep said he does not care about the Premier League as they had won enough. The club has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four EFL Cups, among other trophies under the Spaniard's managerial reign.

'Marcus Rashford was offside': Pep Guardiola

While speaking to BT Sport after the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola said, "Rashford was offside. He distracted our 'keeper and distracted our central defenders. The rule is the rule but I know how we play. The second half was really good. We missed a little bit upfront. We were a little bit disconnected, but we made a fantastic game." Marcus Rashford scored the winner for Manchester United in the 82nd minute after Bruno Fernandes had cancelled out Jack Grealish's opener.

The loss in the Manchester derby is a huge blow to Manchester City in the title race as Premier League leaders Arsenal now have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top to eight points if they were to defeat arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on January 15. Speaking of the title scenario, Pep added, "I don’t care about the Premier League or the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We have won a lot so it is not a problem."

After praising his side, Pep did admit that Manchester United made the most of their opportunities by punishing Manchester City on the break. "They are an incredible threat in their transitions, I congratulate the team. They ran behind us and punished us in the transitions," explained the coach.

The crucial victory against arch-rivals Manchester City extended Manchester United's winning streak to five wins, a run that has now helped them move up to third in the Premier League table. The Red Devils now have claimed 38 points after 18 matches and are just a point behind the Cityzens.