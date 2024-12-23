Dortmund holds on with 10 men for 1st away win in Bundesliga

Dortmund players stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany | Image: AP Photo

Borussia Dortmund held on after Pascal Groß’ sending off to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 for its first Bundesliga away win of the season on Sunday.

Donyell Malen got the visitors off the mark with a volley to a corner in the 25th, three minutes before Julian Brandt played in Maximilian Beier to score Dortmund’s second goal. Beier, who scored with the outside of his boot in off the left post, celebrated with a throwing-dart gesture.

Beier returned the favor for Brandt to score Dortmund’s third two minutes after that.

Wolfsburg improved drastically after the break, when coach Ralph Hasenhüttl made two changes, including sending on Lukas Nmecha to face his brother Felix Nmecha, who was playing for Dortmund.

Denis Vavro pulled one back in the 58th, four minutes before Groß was sent off for a foul on Lukas Nmecha when the Wolfsburg forward was through on goal.

The home team pushed hard but Dortmund managed to hold on to ease the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin.

Dortmund climbed to sixth ahead of the league’s winter break.