Published 06:26 IST, October 4th 2024
Dortmund looking to Adeyemi for more after 3-goal haul in Champions League
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is hoping Karim Adeyemi’s starring performance against Celtic in the Champions League is just a harbinger of what’s to come from the player.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Serhou Yadaly Guirassi celebrates with Karim Adeyemi and Emre Can after scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum at Westfalenstadion | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:26 IST, October 4th 2024