Published 16:01 IST, August 17th 2024
Durand Cup derby cancelled amid protests over doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata
The Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday, has been cancelled because of the prevailing unrest in the city, sources said.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Durand Cup derby cancelled in Calcutta amid protests over RG Kar doctor's rape and murder | Image: representational image
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:01 IST, August 17th 2024