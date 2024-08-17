sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:01 IST, August 17th 2024

Durand Cup derby cancelled amid protests over doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata

The Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday, has been cancelled because of the prevailing unrest in the city, sources said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:01 IST, August 17th 2024