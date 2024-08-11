Published 23:50 IST, August 11th 2024
Durand Cup: Punjab FC beat Mumbai City 3-0
Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over reigning ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC during their Durand Cup match here on Sunday. Mushaga Bakenga of Norway struck twice, while Croatia's Filip Mrzljak scored an injury-time goal as Punjab FC remained unbeaten in the group stage.
