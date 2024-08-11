sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 23:50 IST, August 11th 2024

Durand Cup: Punjab FC beat Mumbai City 3-0

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over reigning ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC during their Durand Cup match here on Sunday. Mushaga Bakenga of Norway struck twice, while Croatia's Filip Mrzljak scored an injury-time goal as Punjab FC remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Punjab beat Mumbai
Punjab beat Mumbai | Image: Durand Cup
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:50 IST, August 11th 2024