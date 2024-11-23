Early Onslaught Helps 10-man NorthEast United Beat Punjab FC 2-1 In ISL

Playing with 10 men the entire second-half, NorthEast United FC eked out a narrow 2-1 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

NorthEast United struck two early goals through Guillermo Fernandez (15th minute) and Nestor Albiach (18th) but were reduced to 10 men after Dinesh Singh was sent off in the added time of first-half.

The visitors held their defensive line together before Ivan Novoselec (88th) pulled one back for Punjab FC two minutes from the end of regulation time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium which served as their home ground.

The floodgates for the initial onslaught were laid by the industrious attacking unit of the Highlanders as they stretched the opposition’s backline.

Star striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie took the onus upon him to assume a free-flowing role and took the ball deep on the left flank, surging ahead and delivering a decisive cross inside the 18-yard box.

As the ball landed in the overcrowded penalty area, Guillermo reached the right spot at the right time to tap the pass in and secure the lead.

Three minutes later, the duo of Buanthanglun Samte and Nestor Albiach joined hands to net the second strike of the evening.

In a somewhat similar template as the first goal, Samte stormed ahead on the inside channel of the left flank and lobbed in a perfectly weighted pass for Nestor who was at the centre of the 18-yard box. The attacker volleyed it into the top left corner to double his side’s lead.

NorthEast United's march was halted with Dinesh receiving his second yellow card of the match just as the first half whistle was about to be blown.

With one man less at his disposal, NorthEast head coach Juan Pedro Benali took a more strategic approach in the final 45 minutes -- limiting the opposition’s flow of attacks, taking their time in building up play, and not losing possession easily.