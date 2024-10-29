sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:53 IST, October 29th 2024

East Bengal Showcase Supremacy! Crush Bashundhara Kings 4-0 In AFC Challenge League At Bhutan

Indian club East Bengal produced an utterly dominant show to crush Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings 4-0 in their AFC Challenge League match on Tuesday. EBFC looked a far cry on the day in the continental tournament, opening the scoring as early as the first minute through Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
East Bengal Defeat Basundhara Kings
