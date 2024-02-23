English
Ecuador's Liga beats Brazil's Fluminense with late goal in 1st leg of Recopa Sudamericana final

Ecuador's Liga de Quito beat Brazil's Fluminense 1-0 on Thursday in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Alex Arce scored the only goal two minutes into injury time.

 Ecuador's Liga de Quito beat Brazil's Fluminense 1-0 on Thursday in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Alex Arce scored the only goal two minutes into injury time.

The Ecuadorians won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores title. The second leg of the Recopa will take place next Thursday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Arce's goal was initially disallowed by the referee, but a video review decision showed he was not offside when he touched the ball to the left corner of veteran goalkeeper Fábio.

Liga and Fluminense have an old rivalry. The Ecuadorians won their only Copa Libertadores title in a penalty shootout against Fluminense in 2008. One year later, they won their first Copa Sudamericana trophy also against the Brazilian team.

