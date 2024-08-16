sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:04 IST, August 16th 2024

Ed Sheeran Buys Minority Share In Ipswich Ahead Of Premier League Return

Lifelong Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran has bought a small stake in the club ahead of its return to the Premier League. Ipswich said Thursday that the British musician has acquired a 1.4 ownership stake, but will be a passive investor and not part of the club's board of directors.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ed Sheeran
