'If I Offended Amorim': Ed Sheeran Takes To Social Media, APOLOGIZES To Man United Boss Ruben Amorim

It was not a dream debut for new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as he saw his side draw 1-1 against Ipswich Town in their Premier League match. United seemed to be in control at the start of the game as they opened the scoring early but soon lost that flow and momentum. Following a crushing draw on his debut as Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim as he gave his interview was interrupted by British pop-star Ed Sheeran who crashed the interview to say meet with analyst Jamie Redknapp.

Ed Sheeran Apologizes To Man United Manager Ruben Amorim After Crashing Interview

British pop star Ed Sheeran has apologized to Ruben Amorim after inadvertently interrupting the new Manchester United head coach during a live television interview.

Amorim was talking on Sky Sports after United’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Sunday when Sheeran walked up to embrace analyst Jamie Redknapp. The interview was paused before Redknapp told Sheeran to “come and say hello in a minute.”

Sheeran is a lifelong Ipswich fan and holds a minority stake in the club. He was pictured celebrating after Omari Hutchinson’s equalizing goal in the game at Portman Road.

“Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn’t actually realize he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie,” Sheeran wrote on his Instagram story Monday.

Ed Sheeran And His Stake In The Ipswich Town Football Team

Redknapp posted pictures on his Instagram account of Sheeran in the Sky studio with analysts Roy Keane and Izzy Christiansen, as well as presenter Kelly Cates.

It was Amorim’s first game since taking over at United and started in explosive fashion with Marcus Rashford scoring after two minutes. But the points were shared after Hutchinson’s deflected effort.

Last week, Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said Sheeran had helped the club sign a new player in the offseason when taking a Zoom call with him just before going on stage with Taylor Swift.