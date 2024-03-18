Advertisement

Mohammedan Sporting's title hunt in the I-League 2023–24 continued to stay on the right track as they defeated bottom-spooners NEROCA FC 2-0 at the SSA Stadium on Sunday.

Prolific Honduras striker Eddie Hernandez scored once in each half (42', 55') to take his team 11 points clear of three other rivals in the title chase.

While Mohammedan Sporting now have 47 points from 20 matches, Real Kashmir FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC have 36 points each.

It is now difficult to imagine any other team having a go at the title unless the Kolkata side flounder in their next four rounds.

NEROCA FC, who have only seven points from 18 matches, had nothing to lose against the most successful side in the ongoing league and decided to play a free game with an attacking mindset.

While it left their more fancied opponents somewhat amused, the home side found the opportunity to create more than one chance at the Mohammedan goalmouth.

Mohammedan Sporting, of course, had the last laugh. After all, they were by far the better side, more composed in midfield and sharper in attacks.

Yet, they had to wait until the 42nd minute to score their first goal. Mohammed Jasim initiated the attack from the left and his copybook cross reached the goalmouth, with Harnandez being surrounded by a host of defenders.

But the Honduras striker created space for himself with a quick turn and flicked the ball with his right leg to beat Khoirom Jackson Singh under the bar.

Unperturbed, NEROCA FC began the second half with a couple of bold moves that kept the Mohammedan Sporting defence busy. The best chance for the home side came in the 49th minute, when Tangva Ragui took a shot from the top of the box that had goalkeeper Padam Chettri truly beaten.

But to the good luck of the Kolkata side, the ball shook the post before returning to play.

When it clearly appeared that Mohammedan Sporting urgently needed an insurance goal to thwart their ever-persisting rivals, Eddie Fernandez came alive once again in the 55th minute.

His second goal was almost an encore to the first. It was yet another cross at the goalmouth, this time Beneston Barretto was the provider, and Hernandez was waiting in the right place to slam the ball in for his 13th goal of the season.

Real Kashmir FC surrender a point to Delhi FC on home turf ==================================== In Srinagar, Real Kashmir FC had to settle for their third consecutive draw as they were held 1-1 by Delhi FC in a crucial match on their home turf.

Both goals came in the second half.

Delhi FC took the lead through Gurtej Singh (52') early in the second half before conceding an own goal in the latter stages (82') of the match to take home a point.

The draw did little to boost Real Kashmir's chances in the title race, but they have only to blame themselves for missing a host of chances.

It wasn't the kind of homecoming that Real Kashmir fans were expecting. The last time Real Kashmir played at home was on December 16.

The Snow Leopards returned to their home ground after playing nine away matches in which they had done exceedingly well with four wins, three draws and two losses.

However, a lack of sharpness in front of goal meant they were not able to convert the chances. They also missed their most influential player, Gnohere Krizo.

The Ivorian forward has scored 11 goals so far and is fourth on the list of top scorers in the league. Krizo missed the match because of a suspension.