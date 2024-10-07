sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 18:37 IST, October 7th 2024

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush lighting up the Bundesliga after blistering start

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush is the man of the moment in the Bundesliga after a blistering start to the season for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Omar Marmoush
Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany | Image: AP Photo/Michael Probst
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:37 IST, October 7th 2024