Published 23:25 IST, July 17th 2024
Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize For Argentina Players’ Racist Chant
IFA said it was also looking into the incident after the French soccer federation pledged to file a complaint with the sport’s world governing body
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:25 IST, July 17th 2024